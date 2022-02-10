Insider Buying: Sacgasco Limited (ASX:SGC) Insider Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

Sacgasco Limited (ASX:SGC) insider Andrew Childs acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).

Andrew Childs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Andrew Childs 9,224,769 shares of Sacgasco stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Sacgasco Limited, an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural gas and petroleum projects in the United States. It has interests in eight gas fields located in the Northern Sacramento Basin. The company was formerly known as Australian Oil Company Limited and changed its name to Sacgasco Limited in November 2015.

