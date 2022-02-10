Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down to $157.91

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.91, but opened at $153.36. Airbnb shares last traded at $155.98, with a volume of 33,094 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Get Airbnb alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.50.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.