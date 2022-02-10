Robert Chess Sells 253 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $14,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $182.86. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

