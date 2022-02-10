Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.13.
NYSE OMC opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
