Insider Buying: Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,598 Shares of Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,306.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30.

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

