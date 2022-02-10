Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

NYSE:WMS opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,230 shares of company stock worth $96,601,558. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

