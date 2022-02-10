Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems conducts wireless operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in a competitive market. Increasing costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing put pressure on its profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are other concerns. The company is expected to be affected by amendments in the Universal Service Fund brought in by the Federal Communications Commission. The company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth prospects. TDS is under pressure to meet its financial obligations. However, U.S. Cellular is making improvements in its high-performing network while TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

