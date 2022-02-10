Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.17.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.90 and a 12 month high of C$20.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.08. The stock has a market cap of C$38.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

