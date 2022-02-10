Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,481,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.65. AAON has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

