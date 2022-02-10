Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.
AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,481,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AAON stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.65. AAON has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $83.79.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
