Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

