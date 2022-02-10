Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,032.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

