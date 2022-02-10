PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

CNXN opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,304. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PC Connection by 35.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

