Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

AVNW stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $337.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

