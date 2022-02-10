Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.