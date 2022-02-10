Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,422,000 after acquiring an additional 747,584 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

