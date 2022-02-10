Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $250.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.65.

AMGN stock opened at $237.19 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

