Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $129.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

