The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 30,471 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,395,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.