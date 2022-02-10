The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,199 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $971.71 million, a PE ratio of -29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

