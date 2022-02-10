The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.9% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 439.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 121,456 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.