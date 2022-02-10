EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EQT by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,515,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,605,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.67%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

