The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 65,636 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

