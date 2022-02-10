The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,880,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $45.97.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.