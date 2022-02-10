The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.