First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,375,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,666,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,598,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

