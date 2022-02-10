Geode Capital Management LLC Has $47.81 Million Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $47,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Kennametal stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

