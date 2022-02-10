Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSEV opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.13.
