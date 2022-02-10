Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “
Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $384.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.95.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.