Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $384.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

