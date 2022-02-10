Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 268,175 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

