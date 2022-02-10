Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.10.

Shares of NPI opened at C$36.36 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.53.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

