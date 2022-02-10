Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
NYSE BNL opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.17.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.