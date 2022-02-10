Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

NYSE BNL opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 356.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

