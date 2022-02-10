Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 574.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,994 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

