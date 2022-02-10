Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCL opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.69. Stepan has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.