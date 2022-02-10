NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NEU opened at $304.18 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.54.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

