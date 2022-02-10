Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Timothy Goyder Buys 18,181 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.65 ($21,275.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

