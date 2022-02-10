Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Timothy Goyder Buys 18,181 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder acquired 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.65 ($21,275.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.80.
Liontown Resources Company Profile
