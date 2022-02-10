Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NYSE RC opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.