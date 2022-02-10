Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 399.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,856,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Porch Group stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $672,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

