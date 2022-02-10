Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,356.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,356 ($31.86) and last traded at GBX 3,260 ($44.08), with a volume of 12354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,253 ($43.99).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,382.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,500.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 70.41.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

