Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $79.60

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.60 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 17310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.