Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine Acquires 10,334 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine bought 10,334 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00.

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00.

Shares of CYTH stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

