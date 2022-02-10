Nathan Lude Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) insider Nathan Lude acquired 2,500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Get Hartshead Resources alerts:

About Hartshead Resources

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.