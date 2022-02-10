Credit Suisse AG Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

