The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Purchases $152,050.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

