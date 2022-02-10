Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 455 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.15) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 360 ($4.87) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.40) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

