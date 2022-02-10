US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

