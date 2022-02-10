Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

