Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $866.33.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $718.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $773.11 and its 200 day moving average is $800.39.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Equinix by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

