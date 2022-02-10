Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

SILK opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,500. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

