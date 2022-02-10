Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “
Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $20.45.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
