Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 811.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.