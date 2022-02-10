Credit Suisse AG Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03.

